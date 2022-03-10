CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 730,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,183. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

