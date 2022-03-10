CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

MA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.59. 3,768,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

