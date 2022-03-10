CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

