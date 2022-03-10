CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 14,250 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 379,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

