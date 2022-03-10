China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFEIY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 508,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.