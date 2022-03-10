China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CFEIY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 508,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.25.
China Feihe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Feihe (CFEIY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.