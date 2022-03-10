China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY traded up 0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting 21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.