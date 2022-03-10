China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRHKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

China Resources Beer stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

