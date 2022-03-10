Christopher Keljik OBE Acquires 3,553 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £2,984.52 ($3,910.53).
Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £2,982.14 ($3,907.42).
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,969.25 ($3,890.53).
- On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £2,986.20 ($3,912.74).
Shares of LON SBO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 51,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.61. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.45).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
