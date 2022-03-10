ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

