CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.98

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and traded as low as $27.33. CHS shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 16,238 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

