Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.13.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

