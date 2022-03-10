Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,710 shares of company stock worth $32,784,704. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.