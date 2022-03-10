CI Financial (CIXX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00.

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

2/23/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

2/22/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

1/25/2022 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00.

1/11/2022 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,611. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

