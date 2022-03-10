Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.86

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 2410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

