Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.44

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

