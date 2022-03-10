Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Applied Molecular Transport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 36.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

