Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 450,936 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 1,503.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,936 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

DLCA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.