Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,568,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,954,000 after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

