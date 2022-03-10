Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 218,762 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

