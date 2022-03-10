Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $88.30 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $99.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

