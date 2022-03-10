Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Monro worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Monro by 2,244.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monro by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the third quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Monro by 77.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

