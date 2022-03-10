Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.61% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 585.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 97,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

FIVA opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

