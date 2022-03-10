Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,327 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Atrion worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,853,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $712.85 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.96 and a 12-month high of $805.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $666.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

