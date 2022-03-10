Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.56 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63.
