Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 23.42% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

BFTR stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $54.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

