Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 14.05% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000.

FLAX stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

