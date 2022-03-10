Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.25% of Citi Trends worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.