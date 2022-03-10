Citigroup Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $145.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,658,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

