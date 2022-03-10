Citigroup Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

C stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

