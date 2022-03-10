Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $142.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.09 million to $142.40 million. Civeo posted sales of $125.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $610.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -157.53, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $97,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,447 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Civeo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

