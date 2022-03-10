Civilization (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.52 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $24.52 million and $29,489.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00103384 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.