Civitas Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $40,079.82 and approximately $111.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,503,078 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

