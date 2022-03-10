Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH – Get Rating) insider Peter Baxter purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($38,980.61).

Shares of CSH stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.12) on Thursday. Civitas Social Housing Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.40 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £523.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

