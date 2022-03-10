Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Clarivate stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 308,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,646. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.