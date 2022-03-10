Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.33 Million

Analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $108.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the highest is $114.60 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $471.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $488.65 million, with estimates ranging from $469.40 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

