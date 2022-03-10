Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $23.38. Clarus shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 8,525 shares traded.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Get Clarus alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 506,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.