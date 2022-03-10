Claudia A. Holz Acquires 10,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OWL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 1,889,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,148. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

