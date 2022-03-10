Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $808.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $541,395. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

