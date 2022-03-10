ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 95.4% in February

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CACG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.
