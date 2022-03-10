ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 95.4% in February

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CACG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating ) by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

