Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 6% Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 918,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,540,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

