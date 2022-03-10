Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of CLVR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLVR shares. reduced their target price on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

