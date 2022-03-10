Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 1,023.2% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 88,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

GLO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 24,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,898. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.