CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $234.76

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.76 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.99). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 817,170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £686.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($841.61).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

