CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.22. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.