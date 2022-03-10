CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

V stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

