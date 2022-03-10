CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.80. 345,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,969. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.63. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

