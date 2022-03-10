CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,567. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.