CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.07. 971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,510. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

