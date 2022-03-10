CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

TGT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.90. 170,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

