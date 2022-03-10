CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of HON traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.20. 133,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

